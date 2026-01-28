ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: As part of their annual reunion, the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) 2016-17 batch organised a cleanliness drive and distributed sanitation equipment and essential items at the Government Secondary School, Chimpu.

The programme was jointly organised by the RGUSU 2016-17 batch and the Youth Mission for Clean River, in collaboration with the students and teaching staff of the school. The team collectively cleaned the entire school campus and donated sanitation equipment and essential supplies, which were formally received by the school in-charge, Kenya Koyu.

During interaction with the students, former RGUSU leader and present reunion chairman Neelam Gaap highlighted the objectives of the annual reunion and stressed the importance of cleanliness, health, and hygiene in schools and daily life. He encouraged students to practice cleanliness and maintain healthy hygienic habits.

Later in the day, the RGUSU 2016-17 batch visited Deepak Nabam Living Home in Division-4 here. The team interacted with the residents, listened to their challenges, and gained insights into their day-to-day lives. Sanitation items, clothes, and food items were donated to the living home. The in-charge staff and residents of the home warmly welcomed the visiting team.

Addressing the residents, former RGUSU president Tania Tagia delivered a motivational message, encouraging them to remain hopeful and strong, and assured them that many people remember them in their prayers for good health and wellbeing.

Former RGUSU general secretary Dr Prem Taba appealed to people from all walks of life to contribute meaningfully to society within their capacity. He stated that such initiatives are an ongoing tradition of the organisation and have been carried out in various districts in the past.

Neelam Gaap, who initiated the programme,expressed gratitude to the residents and staff of Deepak Nabam Living Home for providing the opportunity to serve.

He clarified that the initiative was driven purely by personal commitment and longstanding passion for health and hygiene, and would continue in the future.