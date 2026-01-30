YUPIA, 28 Jan: The office of the branch MSME-Development and Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO), Itanagar, under the union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), organised anawareness programme under the PM Vishwakarma scheme at the District Industries Centre hall here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the state industries department and Niumhi Foundation, with the objective of creating awareness among artisans and beneficiaries about the various components and benefits of the PM Vishwakarma scheme and opportunities available under MSME, access to institutional finance, and measures to strengthen entrepreneurship, marketing capabilities, and business sustainability at the grassroots level.

Addressing the artisans, Industries Joint Director Dani Abing informed that the PM Vishwakarma scheme, launched by the Centre on 17 September,2023, offers comprehensive support to traditional artisans and craftspeople.

Encouraging the artisans to get registered, he further informed that the benefits include a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card for recognition, skill upgradation through basic and advanced training with a Rs 500 daily stipend, collateral-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh at 5% interest, a Rs 15,000 toolkit incentive, Rs 1 per digital transaction incentive, and marketing support for branding and quality certification.

During the technical session, MSME Assistant Director elaborated the PM Vishwakarma scheme and motivated the artisans to register for the benefits, while DDI Dasher Taba Aka dwelt on skill development.

SLBC coordinator Tashi Nungnu spoke on financial literacy and banking support available under the scheme, and MSME experts Diksha Nanda Bora and Juna Dada dwelt at length on entrepreneurship development, marketing, packaging, online onboarding, and other related aspects.

The technical session was followed by Udyam registration and QR code generation for the participants to facilitate on-the-spot registration and onboarding on the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

Among others, Industries Joint Director Dani Abing, Niumhi Foundation chairman Hinium Takung, Industries Assistant Director Omang Apang, and around 90 GPCs/PM Vishwakarma artisans participated in the programme. (DIPRO)