TAWANG, 29 Jan: A batch of 10 yak-rearing farmers from Jang circle of Tawang district, representing villages such as Mago, Thingbu, Mukto, Rho, and Jangda, are participating in a training-cum-hands-on practices programme on value addition of yak-based products being held at Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Research Centre Yak (NRCY) since 27 January.

The farmers have been deputed by the Tawang animal husbandry department.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of the NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar, marking another significant step towards strengthening and commercialising yak husbandry in the high-altitude regions.

Course director Dr D Medhi highlighted the critical role of value addition in enhancing farmers’ income and making yak husbandry a more sustainable and lucrative livelihood option. He emphasised that scientific processing and hygienic practices can significantly improve both the quality and marketability of yak products.

During the training, farmers will receive hands-on exposure to hygienic preparation and value addition of various yak-based products, including yak milk churpi, paneer, ghee, churkham, as well as yak hair-based products such as carpets and mats.

The programme aims to blend traditional knowledge with modern scientific techniques to improve product quality and economic returns.

The training programme will continue up to 5 February, and is expected to accommodate additional farmers from other locations of Tawang circle in subsequent sessions. (DIPRO)