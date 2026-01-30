LIKABALI, 29 Jan: A legal awareness programme focusing on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act), the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, internal complaints committee (ICC)/local complaints committee (LCC), and She-Box was conducted here in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

The programme was organised by the Lower Siang district hub for empowerment of women/one-stop centre (OSC), in collaboration with the East Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The initiative aimed to create awareness among various stakeholders about legal provisions and institutional mechanisms for the protection, safety, and empowerment of women.

During the programme, CDPO Jikom Doyeelaborated the role and responsibilities of the ICC under the PoSH Act, and explained the functioning and significance of the She-Box online complaint system.

Advocate Mina Gibi highlighted the objectives, functions, and services provided by the OSC in extending support to women affected by violence.

Likabali Assistant Commissioner Tajum Ronya emphasised the importance of legal awareness, gender sensitivity, and effective institutional mechanisms to ensure a safe, secure, and dignified environment for women in both workplaces and society at large.

An in-depth session on sexual harassment at the workplace under the PoSH Act and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act was delivered by advocate Shiva Tapa. The session was followed by an interactive query and discussion segment with the participants.

The event witnessed active participation of heads of departments, women police personnel, women employees of Likabali, representatives of NGOs, school teachers, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)