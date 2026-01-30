YUPIA, 29 Jan: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav expressed concern over the poor condition of the tourism assets in the district, particularly the tourist lodge (Holiday Inn) in Sagalee.

Chairing a meeting of the District Tourism Promotion Council here on Thursday to discuss the modalities for leasing out tourism assets under the tourism department, the DC said that “lease agreements should be framed realistically, keeping in view the land value and existing tourist footfall to encourage genuine and capable bidders.”

It was decided that three major assets -the adventure tourism camping site in Jote Poma, the mini resort and adventure tourism camping site in Huto, and the tourist lodge (Holiday Inn) in Sagalee- would be leased out through a transparent process by floating tender/NIT.

The DC stated that the public-private partnership (PPP) model would help revive these defunct assets, and gave assurance that the district administration would extend full support to parties with the right intent and commitment.

She further advised the district tourism officer to draft the lease agreements carefully to avoid any future complications, adding that “proper development of these assets would significantly boost tourism in the district.”

Sagalee ADC Higio Yame briefed the council on the present condition of the tourist lodge in Sagalee, stating that the unused building has turned into a hub for antisocial activities. She welcomed the initiative to revive the asset and restore its intended purpose.

Balijan ADC Takar Rava, ADC (HQ) Tame Yajum, DACO Tana Maro Tara, DPO Chukhu Tajo, and District Research Officer Amem Tayeng also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)