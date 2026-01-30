TEZU, 29 Jan: The Lohit district administration announced a series of major initiatives to strengthen sustainable waste management, education infrastructure, and power distribution system in the district under the vision of ‘Viksit Lohit’.

The decisions were taken during a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting held here on Wednesday.

The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, highlighted the growing problem of waste dumping, including plastic, which poses a serious environmental threat, including the risk of pollution of the Lohit river.

Acknowledging the shortage of human resource and technical expertise within the department for scientific waste segregation, the administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Feedback Foundation to manage solid waste in Tezu township and the material recovery facility (MRF) area.

The administration also announced plans to comprehensively revamp the district’s waste management framework, with a proposal to assess the feasibility of establishing the state’s first dedicated training centre for solid waste management.

The meeting proposed that a monthly user fee of Rs 100 per household will be introduced for door-to-door waste collection under the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007.

New advisories will mandate the use of three to four separate dustbins to promote segregation at source.

According to decision taken in line with Mission LiFE, the use of plastic bottles has been banned in conference halls, and all departments have been directed to switch to glass bottles for official meetings.

Emphasising that development must “begin with education,” the committee reviewed the progress of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PM Poshan and MM Shiksha Kosh. The urgent need for establishing a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Tezu to strengthen girls’ education was also discussed during the meeting.

On infrastructure, the meeting reviewed the status of the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS), and it was announced that the installation of smart meters in Wakro subdivision will begin shortly.

Representatives from various line departments presented progress reports on multiple schemes during the meeting.

The DC urged all departments to work in coordination to improve service delivery and enhance the “ease of living” for citizens.

The meeting resolved to make Lohit district a leading example of sustainable development, ‘environmental responsibility’ and ‘responsive governance’ in Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)