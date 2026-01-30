ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Former minister Takar Marde died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

He was 64. Marde is survived by three wives, three sons and a daughter.

Born on 9 July, 1961 in Aya Marde village in Upper Subansiri district, Marde started his political journey in 1987 as a zilla parishad member.

From 1992 to 1998, he served as anchal samiti member.

He was first elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly from the Dumporijo constituency on a Congress ticket in 1999 and was reelected from the same seat in 2004.

Marde served the government in various capacities, such as panchayati raj and rural development minister, deputy speaker, home minister, and chairman of the State Planning Board.

Governor KT Parnaik, union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein led the state in mourning Marde’s untimely demise.

In a condolence message, Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh has lost a compassionate and dedicated social activist who devoted his life for the uplift of the downtrodden and worked selflessly for the welfare of society.

The governor recalled late Marde as a committed leader whose sincere service, unwavering dedication, and steadfast concern for the people earned him wide respect and admiration. “His meaningful contributions to public life have left an enduring imprint on the state and will continue to inspire generations to come,” he said.

In a social media post, Rijiju wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic demise of former minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Takar Marde. He was a seasoned politician, a man of words and kind hearted. His contributions to the state will be cherished forever.”

“His death is an irreparable loss to society and family. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the peace of the departed soul,” he added.

Khandu and Mein also expressed shock at the untimely demise of Marde.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Late Shri Takar Marde Ji. A senior leader, former MLA, Deputy Speaker, Minister, and chairman of the State Planning Board, he devoted his life to the service of Arunachal Pradesh and its people. He will always be remembered for his leadership, wisdom, and dedication to public welfare,” Khandu said.

In a post on X, Mein wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shri Takar Marde Ji… A steadfast leader who devoted his life to the service for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the development of the state and welfare of the people.”

Offering condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones during this difficult time, Mein prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Marde’s mortal remains will be flown to Dibrugarh in Assam and then transported to Itanagar, where people can pay their last respects.

His body will be taken to his native place Dumporijo on Thursday.

State mourning declared on 30 Jan

Meanwhile, the state government has announced the observance of a day of state mourning on 30 January to honour the distinguished life and legacy of late Takar Marde, former minister for home, rural development, and panchayati raj, and former deputy speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Marde, a revered statesman and a cornerstone of leadership for the people of Upper Subansiri, passed away on 28 January, leaving behind a profound vacuum in the state’s political and social landscape. His career was marked by an unwavering commitment to the development and welfare of the state, and this period of mourning will serve as a solemn tribute to his years of dedicated public service.

In accordance with the official directive issued by the secretary of general administration, the national flag will be flown at half mast on 30 January throughout the state and at all state government establishments located outside the state.

During this period, all official entertainment programmes and celebratory government functions will remain suspended. Furthermore, as a specific mark of respect for the late leader in his home region, the state government has authorised the closure of all government offices, educational institutions, and private business establishments across Upper Subansiri district for the duration of the day.

The final rites of late Marde will be held on 30 January, during which a state ceremonial guard of honour will be presented as a final salute to his contributions to the state.

The state government expressed deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, and called upon the citizens of the state to join in paying their respects to a leader whose service shaped the progress of the region. (DIPR and PTI)