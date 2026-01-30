ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Thursday chaired the 5th sitting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to finalise the agenda for the forthcoming assembly session scheduled for 4 and 5 February.

The meeting was held at the speaker’s conference hall and was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and MLAs Kumar Waii and Thangwang Wangham.

Parliamentary Affairs Commissioner Mimum Tayeng, Legislative Assembly Secretary Tadar Meena and Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang were also present at the sitting. (Speaker’s PR Cell)