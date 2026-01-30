Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav – International Theatre Festival of India-2026 is getting underway at the DK Hall of the legislative assembly here on Friday.

This was announced by the organising committee of the festival during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday.

The event will take place till 3 February, and is being organised by the arts and culture department, in collaboration with New Delhi-based National School of Drama (NSD).

The opening day of the festival will feature a play titled ‘Money Money Money, Brighter Than

Sunshine, Sweeter Than Honey’, reflecting the state’s current political scenario, informed NSD Assistant Professor Riken Ngomle.

The festival will feature five theatre plays over five days, with performances by NSD artists chosen by the institution.

The shows start at 5 pm daily.

The inaugural function will be attended by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung and Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte.

The plays will be performed by artists from Bangalore, Kolkata, and Lakhimpur.

Two of the five plays will be from Arunachal Pradesh, including a performance by the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literature Society on 3 February.

This festival is part of the NSD’s outreach programme, with 40 centres established across India, including in Arunachal.

Over 280 plays will be showcased nationwide.