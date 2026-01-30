ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized heroin weighing over 24 gm from his possession in Banderdewa near here, an officer said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old accused hails from Dhanabhari in Assam’s Sonitpur district, he said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted his two-wheeler at the Banderdewa check gate, and seized 19 vials containing 24.6-gm of heroin, SP (Naharlagun ICR) Nyelam Nega said.

The contraband was hidden in the undergarment worn by the accused, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused at the Banderdewa police station, the SP added.

Further investigation is underway. (PTI)