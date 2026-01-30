ANINI, 29 Jan: A statue of the endangered Mishmi Takin was unveiled at the heart of Anini town on Thursday.

MLA Mopi Mihu, along with Dibang Valley DC Bekir Nyorak, SP Ringu Ngupok, and others unveiled the statue.

Anini is the natural habitat of the rare Mishmi Takin. The statue stands as a powerful symbol of the district’s resolve to pursue development that goes hand in hand with the preservation of its rich ecology and biodiversity.

Adding meaning to the occasion, the programme featured plantation of flowers along the Mishmi Takin Point (MTP), enhancing the area’s aesthetic appeal while reinforcing the message of environmental stewardship. This was followed by an oath-taking ceremony, where officials and participants collectively pledged not to kill or consume wild meat and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting wildlife and nature. (DIPRO)