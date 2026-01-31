Over the last decade, India’s startup ecosystem has expanded to more than two lakh startups, with strong participation from Tier-II and Tier-III cities and women entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said recently, adding that Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as an important player in the sector. Startups across India have created nearly 20 lakh direct jobs, according to government estimates, making the sector an important component of self-employment in the state and elsewhere.

The many accolades won by Arunachal are a recognition and testimony to its emergence as a formidable contributor to the national startup vision. The journey began during the peak of the pandemic, when the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) was launched in 2020 amid the Covid-19 crisis. The programme has since completed five years, producing several successful startups despite challenges related to finance and market access.

The state provides seed funding and mentorship, and with positive results, the intake capacity for the next cohort will be increased. Enhanced allocations under schemes such as the Deendayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana reflect a shift from symbolic support to substantive financial backing. The government is currently emphasising on collaboration with universities, which is expected to help not only in the identification of human resources but also in idea generation.

Government-backed incubation and structured handholding remain crucial in regions where access to capital and markets is traditionally limited, and the decision to double seed funding and cohort intake demonstrates growing state confidence in the outcomes of its startup policy.