MUKTUR, 30 Jan: Various government departments provided services to the people during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp organised at Muktur village in Duitongkhar circle of Tawang district on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo.

Simultaneously, the Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 of the NITI Aayog for the Jemiethang-Duitongkhar aspirational block was officially launched.

Almost all government departments participated in the camp, delivering essential services directly at the villagers’ doorstep.

During the jan sunwai, villagers placed their grievances before the deputy commissioner, many of which were addressed and resolved on the spot.

The DC also distributed science kits and sports items to the Government Primary School here, along with hybrid vegetable seeds and horticultural tools to promote education, sports, and livelihood activities.

Addressing the gathering, the DC highlighted the CPGRAMS online grievance redressal portal, and encouraged villagers to register grievances online for timely resolution by the authorities concerned.

Earlier, a SAD 2.0 camp was organised at Jeying village by the Upper Siang district administration on Thursday.

The camp benefitted residents of four villages – Silli, Padu, Jeying, and Jeru.

During the camps, beneficiaries availed of services including birth registration forms, ST certificates, permanent resident certificates, income certificates, old-age pension services, health check-ups, job cards, Form-8 correction services, and electricity bill payments.

A SAD 2.0 camp was conducted also at Moying village in Upper Siang district on 29 January, benefitting hundreds of beneficiaries. (DIPROs)