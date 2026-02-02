NEW DELHI, 1 Feb: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the Modi government has run out of ideas, and the union budget for 2026-27 does not provide any single solution to India’s many economic, social and political challenges.

In a post on X, he said there is no policy vision or political will, and this budget offers no solutions and not even slogans to hide the absence of policy.

“The Modi government has run out of ideas. #Budget2026 does not provide a single solution to India’s many economic, social, and political challenges.

“‘Mission Mode’ is now ‘Challenge Route’. Reform Express rarely stops at any “Reform” Junction. Net result: NO policy vision, NO political will,” he said in his post.

Kharge said farmers still await meaningful welfare support or an income security plan.

“Inequality has surpassed the levels seen under the British Raj, but the budget does not even mention it or provide any support to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and minority communities.

“The Finance Commission’s recommendations will have to be studied more, but they do not appear to provide any relief to state governments which are under severe financial stress. Federalism has become a casualty,” he said.

“This budget offers no solutions, NOT even slogans to hide the absence of policy!,” the Congress chief said.

In her speech, Sitharaman announced that the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year.

She also announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country, including in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The budget came against the backdrop of global uncertainties, trade frictions and US tariffs and slowdown in exports.

With Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman created history as she presented her ninth consecutive budget and became the longest-serving finance minister. (PTI)