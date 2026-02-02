ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Prominent lawyers and human rights activists from Northeast paid glowing tributes to prominent lawyer and human rights activist from the region, Sabda Rabha, at a memorial programme held at his hometown Tamulpur, Assam, on Sunday.

Human rights activists, including director of Rights and Risks Analysis Group Suhas Chakma, Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Acting Chairperson Bamang Tago, Gauhati High Court advocate Sunil Mow, and Anthony Debbarma of the Borok Peoples’ Human Rights Organisation offered prayers for Rabha, who passed away on 20 January, 2026, the Arunachal Citizens’ Rights (ACR) stated in a press release.

Justice Sanjay Medhi of the Gauhati High Court wrote a memorial in The Assam Tribune, it said.

Tribal leaders from Assam also participated in the memorial programme, while many activists from the Northeast sent condolence messages.

The ACR stated: “When the bar associations passed a resolution to not defend Ranjan Daimary of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland after being charged with Guwahati bomb blast, Sabda Rabha became defence counsel to uphold justice. He always stood for the principles of justice.”

It added that Rabha was instrumental in defending the constitutional validity of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council before the Gauhati High Court, which paved the way for its creation, enabling the Rabhas to enjoy their rights.

“A pioneer in building capacities of human rights defenders in the Northeast, he defended numerous victims, irrespective of caste, creed, ethnicity, or religion,” the release stated.

Rabha is survived by his wife Manomati Rabha and daughter Jennifer Rabha.