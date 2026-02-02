NEW DELHI, 1 Feb: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced setting up of one girls’ hostel in every district of the country.

There are over 700 districts in the country.

She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.

The minister also announced upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat.

The Centre, she said, will support five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres. (PTI)