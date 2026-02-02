RONO HILLS, 1 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof Jayadev Sahoo emphasised the importance of preserving traditional agricultural knowledge, promoting sustainable agriculture, strengthening Indian knowledge systems, and aligning academic efforts with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Addressing an international conference titled ‘I-KOAL 2026’, which got underway at RGU here on Sunday, the VC referred to the spirit of ‘Jai jawan, jai kisan’, and highlighted the crucial role of farmers and knowledge institutions in nation-building.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam underlined the significance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern technologies for sustainable development.

RGU Finance Officer Dr Otem Padung in his address emphasised the need for digital preservation of agricultural knowledge, and the role of libraries and information systems in the AI era, particularly in supporting agriculture and rural development.

RGU CEO Vijay Raj highlighted how rural communities contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage and how modern agricultural systems, when combined with traditional wisdom, can lead to inclusive and sustainable growth.

Library Professionals’ Association (LPA) president Dr Malviye highlighted the role of the LPA, its objectives, and its collaboration with I-KOAL in promoting professional development and academic excellence in the library and information science domain.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof Pravakar Rath, who spoke on the role of libraries in sustainable agricultural knowledge systems. He elaborated digital libraries, knowledge preservation, rural libraries, future pathways, and the evolving role of librarians in the AI era, offering insights for researchers and professionals alike.