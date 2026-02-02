ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Donggin festival of the Adi community.

The governor said that Donggin marks the beginning of the new agro-horticultural season and reflects the close bond between the people and nature. Passed down through generations, Donggin continues to nurture the rich emotional, cultural, and social values of the Adi community, strengthening their collective identity and heritage, he said.

“May this joyous festival usher in happiness, prosperity, abundant harvests, and a deep sense of unity and fraternity among all,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)