APUFEST 2026 concludes

PASIGHAT, 1 Feb: “Universities must function as centres of excellence, not merely as institutions for issuing degrees,” said Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi during the valedictory function of the APUFEST 2026 – the third annual cultural and academic celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), here in East Siang district on Sunday.

Addressing the students and faculty members, Mangfi cautioned that higher education should never be treated as a mere formality, “as obtaining certificates without acquiring tangible skills and discipline would render the youths liabilities rather than contributors to society.”

The MLA further said that building a world-class institution requires collective effort, honesty and patience, and advised student leaders that their roles in the union are co-curricular responsibilities intended to foster unity and a pan-Arunachal identity,rather than a full-time profession.

Pasighat Municipal Council Councillor Rahul Tamuk reminded the gathering that education must extend far beyond the confines of textbooks. He described APUFEST as “a critical platform for students to showcase and refine their hidden talents,” urging them to take immense pride in the APU as the state’s first full-fledged university.

He urged students to set high standards of conduct and achievement, so that they become a benchmark for all future generations.

APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba congratulated the APUSU for successful third edition of the academic festival.

The VC said that both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister expressed great satisfaction with the university’s visible progress, “leading to direct instructions for the education commissioner to include the APU’s infrastructure and academic expansion requirements in the upcoming budget.”

However, he balanced this optimistic news with a stern reminder regarding academic rigour, issuing a “zero compromise” policy on the mandatory 75% attendance requirement.

“Hard work is the only true definition of luck,” the VC stated, urging students to remain informed, engage in research, and make constructive use of campus facilities.

The VC further inspired the audience by sharing the story of Kato Tayeng, the first president of the APU Students’ Union, “who exemplified the university’s spirit by balancing his studies with an entrepreneurial poultry and vegetable business, while simultaneously using union resources to repair the university road.”

This spirit of resilience was reflected in the festival’s competitive results, where Subansiri House emerged as the overall winner (best house) following a dominant performance in sports.

Subansiri secured 3-1 victory over Kameng House in the boys’ football final and clinched the boys’ volleyball title after the disqualification of the Lohit and Kameng teams.

Kameng House was honoured as the ‘best discipline house’, and Siang House earned the ‘best hut’ award and the girls’ volleyball title.