The 4th Assam Rifles camp at Ranglom village in Changlang district was attacked on the morning of Republic Day 2026 by the NSCN/GPRN (YA). The attack saw heavy firing and explosions near the camp.

The attack coincided with a joint boycott call of the Republic Day celebrations by the NSCN/GPRN (YA) and the ULFA-Independent. The two groups described the Republic Day celebrations as being conducted under heavy security deployment and termed them an imposed display of Indian nationalism.

The NSCN/GPRN (YA) claimed responsibility for the attack through a press statement issued the same day.

Details are scanty as no official confirmation has been provided regarding casualties resulting from the incident.

This was the second attack on an Assam Rifles camp within three months in Changlang district, following a joint assault on 16 October that injured four personnel. Such attacks have been concentrated in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, with coordination between the NSCN-K-YA and the ULFA-I featuring prominently.

The security forces should take the threats posed by these organisations seriously and adopt stronger countermeasures while improving their overall strategy. Such repeated attacks are not minor irritants; they point to the persistence and growing audacity of these groups, which continue to pose a security threat and disrupt peace in the state.