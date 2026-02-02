YINGKIONG, 1 Feb: Seventy-six out of 120 households of Karko village in Upper Siang district on Sunday signed a memoran-dum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU extends community support for the preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The MoU was signed by Dumiin Nokar, on behalf of the pro-PFR residents of Karko village, and Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, representing the state government, in the presence of village residents and officials.

The programme was attended also by the hydropower minister’s adviser Ninong Ering and Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, along with senior officials of the district administration and the hydropower department.

Among the other dignitaries present were DHPD Chief Engineer (Siang Basin), Karom Preme, Hydropower Joint Secretary Hage Lailang, Upper Siang SP Token Saring, SUMP nodal officer Atek Miyu, and Jengging DHPD Superintendent Engineer D Kamduk.

Speaking on the occasion, Libang, who is also the adviser to the chief minister, said, “Siang Upper Multipurpose Project holds immense long-term significance for Arunachal Pradesh and the nation. The project is envisioned to strengthen energy security, improve flood moderation and contribute to overall regional development, while ensuring that the rights, welfare and active participation of local communities remain paramount.”

Ering in his address said, “The agreement reflects the government’s scientific, transparent and responsible approach towards development. The preparation of a detailed PFR is a critical first step to comprehensively assess technical feasibility, environmental impact and social implications, while safeguarding national security and long-term strategic interests.”

The MoU-signatory residents of Karko village expressed appreciation for the government’s consultative approach and awareness-building initiatives, and reaffirmed their cooperation during the PFR-related activities for the project. (DIPRO)