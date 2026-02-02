ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: NHPC Limited, a ‘Navratna’ PSU under the union power ministry, achieved two significant milestones during the intervening night of 31 January and 1 February at its 2,000 mw (8×250 mw) Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) in Arunachal Pradesh/Assam.

The first milestone was the synchronisation of the third unit (Unit #1 of 250 mw) with the national grid, and thereafter the commercial operation of the second unit (Unit #3 of 250 mw), adding another 250 mw of clean hydropower to the national grid.

With this, the SLHEP has contributed 500 mw out of its total 2,000 mw capacity.

NHPC CMD Bhupender Gupta expressed gratitude to the union power ministry and the Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. He praised the dedicated efforts of the Subansiri Lower Project team, led by Executive Director Rajendra Prasad, and all the officials of various departments of the NHPC at the corporate office who contributed towards these milestones. He added that the successful commissioning of these units demonstrates the NHPC’s technical expertise, execution capability and crucial role in ensuring national energy resilience “and the Government of India’s vision of a sustainable and self-reliant power sector.”

Gupta emphasised that these achievements would support timely commissioning of the remaining units.

NHPC Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh congratulated the entire team of NHPC at site and the corporate office, who contributed to achievement of these milestones.

SLHEP Executive Director Rajendra Prasad thanked the NHPC management, corporate teams, executing agencies – M/s GE Vernova, M/s BGS-SGS-SOMA, M/s TREL and M/s PEL – as well as local stakeholders and communities for their support.