[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 11 Feb: The executive members of AIMSU called on the Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi to apprise him of the prevailing fear and anxiety among the public following repeated sightings of tigers at Jamupani village under Hunli Circle and other nearby villages in Lower Dibang Valley district, even after the unfortunate incident in which a Head Constable on duty was mauled to death while returning from Anini.

The delegation informed the MLA that a ground visit to the affected areas indicated serious administrative lapses and a lack of timely preventive action on the part of the incumbent DFO of Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary. “Despite the gravity of the situation, no Rapid Response Team or adequate preventive measures were found in place, resulting in continued risk to villagers and commuters,” they said.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the MLA assured that after the cycling event scheduled from the 12th to the 15th Feb, he would facilitate a meeting in Itanagar with the Forest Minister and invited AIMSU executive members to participate. The delegation requested a criminal enquiry based on the FIR filed against the incumbent DFO and sought his transfer in the interest of administrative accountability, “so that postings in Lower Dibang Valley are handled by responsive, people-centric officers who address public grievances promptly and act in accordance with their statutory responsibilities.”