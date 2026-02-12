[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 11 Feb: Following reports of leopard sightings between Dirang village tri-junction and Khonpathar Bridge under Dirang sub-division in West Kameng district, the DFO of Bomdila forest division has issued a public advisory asking citizens to avoid travelling at certain times.

According to DFO Obang Tayeng, an enquiry conducted by the OC of Dirang police station on 7 February confirmed that leopards were sighted in the early morning hours of 30 January at a location between Dirang village Tri-Junction and Khonpathar Bridge.

In view of the potential risk to human life and livestock, the advisory has been issued for residents and commuters of Dirang Basti and adjoining areas.

Emphasising personal safety, the advisory urges residents to avoid moving alone along the affected stretch during early morning, evening and night hours. People are advised to walk or travel in small groups and keep talking to make their presence known.

Residents have been advised to use bright torches at night, prefer well-lit routes, and remain alert near bushes, culverts, drains and isolated patches. The use of headphones or loud music while walking or riding through the area should be avoided.

Children, elderly persons and other vulnerable individuals have been cautioned against moving or playing unsupervised near forest edges, fields, streams or isolated roads, especially during dawn and dusk. Parents are advised to accompany children to and from school if their route passes through the affected stretch. Elderly persons and those with mobility issues should avoid travelling alone in risky areas.

Residents have also been asked to keep cattle and other livestock inside secure sheds at night and avoid tethering them in open areas near forests or thick vegetation. Dogs and pets should be kept indoors at night, and meat waste or carcasses should not be dumped in the open.

In the event of a suspected leopard kill of livestock, residents are advised to inform the forest department before disposing of the carcass.

The advisory further states that in case of an encounter with a leopard, people should remain calm and not run. They should stand their ground, face the animal, and slowly back away while speaking firmly. Residents are warned not to approach the animal for photographs or videos, or to throw stones or attempt to chase it. The leopard should be given a clear escape route, and the area should not be crowded.

Residents are requested to immediately inform the OC, Dirang police station (9436254289), and the RFO, Dirang (8413088429), in case of any sighting.

The advisory also warns against forming crowds, making loud or disturbing noises, or harassing the animal in any manner. It emphasises that no one should attempt to capture, trap or chase the leopard, as such situations will be handled only by trained personnel. People are also urged not to spread unverified messages, photos or videos on social media or WhatsApp that may create panic.

As community-level preventive measures, residents are encouraged to clear thick bushes and tall grass around houses, schools, cattle sheds and common pathways. Improving lighting in dark stretches, especially near forest edges and bridges, has also been recommended. Village-level alert groups may be used to circulate only verified information from the Forest and Police authorities.

In the unlikely event of a leopard attack or injury, residents are advised to immediately move the injured person to the nearest health facility. They should avoid crowding the site or attempting to pursue the animal. First aid should be provided to control bleeding, and the injured person should be kept calm and warm while arranging urgent transportation to the hospital.

The Bomdila Forest Division, in coordination with the police, local authorities and district administration, is monitoring the situation and will take appropriate measures to ensure public safety and wildlife protection. The cooperation of all residents and commuters is earnestly sought to prevent any untoward incident and minimise possible human-wildlife conflict.