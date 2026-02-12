ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: The Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday after a journey to Sri Lanka, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.

He described the occasion as a “deeply sacred and historically significant” moment reflecting shared civilisational heritage and spiritual ties.

Mein, who was part of the official Indian delegation to the island nation, shared the update on social media and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the return of the relics, which were taken to Sri Lanka on 4 February for display.

“The holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha have arrived in New Delhi, marking the successful completion of a profoundly sacred and historically significant journey,” Mein said in a post on X.

He added that the relics were received with due reverence, symbolising the enduring bonds of faith, culture, and mutual respect that continue to connect people and nations.

The deputy chief minister extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to be part of the delegation led by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel.

“This sacred journey strengthens our shared resolve to carry forward Lord Buddha’s eternal message of peace, compassion, and harmony,” Mein said.

The relics had begun their ceremonial journey from the Gangaramaya temple in Colombo, which Mein described as a moment of deep spiritual significance and shared civilisational heritage.

They were escorted from the temple to Bandaranaike International Airport in the presence of Gangaramaya temple office-bearers and other dignitaries from Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the day, Mein also participated in Pirith chanting and offered flower at the temple along with the Madhya Pradesh governor and Sri Lankan dignitaries.

“The offering was a moment of spiritual reflection, symbolising shared values of peace, harmony, and the deep cultural and spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka,” he said in another post.

The Devnimori relics are among the most revered Buddhist antiquities discovered in India, officials at the state research department said.

They were excavated in the 1960s from the ancient Buddhist site of Devnimori in Gujarat’s Aravalli region, where archaeologists uncovered a stupa believed to date back to the 3rd-4th century CE.

Relic caskets containing sacred remains associated with Lord Buddha, along with inscriptions and artefacts linked to early Buddhist worship, were found inside the stupa.

Considered highly significant in Buddhist tradition, the relics symbolise devotion, continuity of faith and the spread of Buddhism across regions.

Officials said the ceremonial movement and display of such relics hold deep diplomatic, spiritual and cultural importance, helping strengthen ties between Buddhist communities and nations connected through a shared heritage. (PTI)