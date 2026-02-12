BALI (INDONESIA), 11 Feb: Assistant professor and head of the department of social work at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Dr. Menuka Kadu, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Overall Best Presentation Award’ during the two-day 9th International Conference on “The Future of Women (FOW 2026),” held here on 9-10 February.

Over 1,200 participants from 50 countries took part in the conference to discuss “Feminist Perspectives in GLocal Contexts.”

Dr. Kadu’s award-winning research, titled “Silenced Bodies, Formed Identities: Tribal Girls’ Menstrual Experiences in Northeast India,” was selected for its methodological rigour and significant contribution to feminist scholarship.

Her study utilises qualitative narratives from the Galo, Adi and Idu Mishmi communities to examine how menstrual stigma and taboos shape the gender socialisation and identities of young tribal women in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Kadu’s recognition underscores the importance of documenting indigenous experiences to better understand and challenge the everyday practices of restriction and exclusion faced by adolescent girls.

“This achievement highlights India’s growing presence in international gender research,” the conference organisers stated. “Dr Kadu’s work stands out for its ethical depth and its focus on grounded, community-centred scholarship within global feminist discourse,” they added.

Representing Northeast India as the sole presenter from the region, Dr. Kadu’s participation placed regional perspectives alongside insights from world-renowned scholars.

Prof. Bettina Aptheker (University of California, Santa Cruz), prof. Wendy Martin (Claremont Graduate University), prof. Wening Udasmoro (Universitas Gadjah Mada), and many other eminent personalities attended the conference.

The conference was organised by the International Institute of Knowledge Management (TIIKM). It featured keynote speeches and workshops addressing critical global issues, including gender-based violence, economic justice, and women’s leadership.