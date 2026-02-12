PASIGHAT, 11 Feb: A total of 393 beneficiaries, including the 5th IRBN and East Siang district police personnel and their families benefitted from an annual integrated medical health camp, organized jointly by the 5th IRBn and district police, in association with the district medical officer, at the IRBn BHQ on Wednesday.

A team of 13 doctors and paramedic staff from the Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) offered medical services including laboratory analysis, specialist consultations, screening for lifestyle and seasonal diseases, and basic diagnostic services.

The camp was inaugurated by joint director in-charge of BPGH Dr. Y. Ringu and East Siang DMO Dr. Y.Perme. (DIPRO)