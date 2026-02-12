MUMBAI, 11 Feb: The Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Invogue Architect Pickleball Tournament 2026, supported by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Mumbai Regional Chapter, concluded here on 8 February. Over 150 architects and interior designers from across Mumbai participated to celebrate fitness, teamwork, and community spirit.

Team Nexion clinched the championship title, while Team Steelx finished as runners-up, marking a strong conclusion to Season 2 of the APB Tour.

IIID Mumbai regional chapter hon. secretary Ar. Milind Pai noted that the tournament successfully brought the fraternity together beyond work, promoting health, camaraderie, and meaningful engagement.

The tournament was powered by Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Invogue as title sponsor, with sponsor partners Heritage Marble, Comlux, The Select, Steelx, ARC ONE, Nexion, and Changi Lights, each leading a team through the competition.