ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: The Directorate of Urban Local Bodies organized an orientation programme for the newly elected municipal members to build their capacity by familiarizing them with the constitutional framework, institutional roles and key urban development initiatives of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) here on Wednesday.

Urban affairs minister Balo Raja highlighted the roles and responsibilities of elected representatives in strengthening the urban institutions and implementing flagship missions.

Urban affairs commissioner Vivek Pandey highlighted the role of ULBs in achieving sustainable urban development.

The additional secretary of urban affairs underscored the importance of informed decision-making and accountable leadership at the municipal level.

The technical sessions covered various topics related to urban governance and municipal administration.

Director of town planning Likha Suraj spoke on the constitutional provisions relating to ULBs under the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, while senior finance & accounts officer Obang Mingki deliberated on the devolution of funds, functions, and functionaries to ULBs.

Dr. Nabam Rich, assistant professor at NIT Jote, and Anil Kumar Maddipatla, design head at NGT-PMU, conducted sessions on municipal solid waste management and the role of ULBs with a focus on the prevailing municipal solid waste management scenario in the state.

ULB director Hano Takka gave presentation on flagship urban schemes.