KOLORIANG, 11 Feb: Over 1,600 kgs of waste was removed from various parts of Koloriang town in Kurung Kumey district during a cleaning drive on Wednesday morning.

Around 10 dedicated youths actively participated in the cleaning drive organized by Kurung Kumey District Tourism Promotion chairman Nangram Kayang. He said that community participation is the key to maintaining cleanliness.

Stating that such initiatives help create awareness and instill a sense of responsibility among citizens, Kayang said that cleanliness drives will now be conducted every second Saturday in Koloriang to keep the district headquarters neat and clean.