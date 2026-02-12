ITANAGAR, Feb 11: Tania Yaring was crowned Mrs Grand Subansiri 2026 at a glittering function held at the DK Convention Centre here on Tuesday evening.

Narang Yangha Kago secured the 1st runner-up position, while Rakhe Yaram Tao was adjudged the 2nd runner-up.

Yaring dedicated the title to women striving for self-empowerment.

“The crown is not just a personal achievement, but a responsibility to inspire and uplift others,” Yaring said after her victory. She expressed gratitude to the organisers, her family and supporters.

The finale was judged by former Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh Thupten Lhamu, Mr Arunachal 2025 first runner-up Tenzing Delek, Mrs Arunachal first runner-up Taniya Yapa Toko, and Mrs Grand Subansiri 2025 first runner-up Milo Akang.

The event aimed to encourage women to pursue their dreams while contributing positively to society and becoming agents of social change, organizers said.

The programme was attended by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, Koloriang MLA Pani Taram and Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women chairperson Yalem Tago Burang, among others.