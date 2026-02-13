ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: A training programme on students’ mental wellbeing and suicide prevention was held at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Wednesday.

The programme was conducted by the ICMR project team of the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University, in collaboration with DNGC.

The programme included a gatekeepers training for teachers, and a ‘youth champions’ training for students, and witnessed the participation of over 100 teachers and students. The initiative aimed to strengthen the campus community’s capacity to recognise early warning signs of psychological distress, respond appropriately, and connect individuals to professional mental health support.

The teachers’ sessions were led by Dr Leeyir Ete, psychologist and Project Research Scientist-II, who covered key aspects of suicide prevention, including risk and protective factors, emerging mental health concerns among youths, communication skills, suicide risk assessment, and referral pathways.

The student-focused training was conducted by Mayuri Handique, Dr Tuyir Riba, Chara Lowangcha, and Abhishek Rajak, project research scientists with the ICMR project.

The students were trained to identify emotional distress among peers, provide basic psychological first aid, and promote ongoing mental health dialogue within the campus.

The programme concluded with active engagement and practical learning, equipping the participants to play a proactive role in promoting students’ wellbeing and suicide prevention initiatives within the institution.