NAMSAI, 12 Feb: Experts and stakeholders charted a course of action for enhancing the agricultural situation and practices in Namsai district during a Scientific Advisory Committee meeting held here on Thursday.

During the programme, subject matter specialists from various disciplines presented their annual progress reports, showcasing major achievements in technology testing, demonstration, farmers’ trainings and extension activities.

The annual action plan for Namsai district for 2026-27, focusing on crop management, income enhancement, and climate resilient technologies were also presented for discussion among the stakeholders.

Key suggestions offered during the meeting included increased focus on interventions suitable to the changing climate, development of value chain and entrepreneurship, development of a farmer friendly technology booklet, including technologies which have been tested and found promising in the district for distribution to state departments and farmers.

Identification of pressing issues in agriculture and testing of location-suitable solutions and their propagation in a convergence mode, along with preservation of indigenous varieties were some of the proposals arrived at after thorough discussion.

The meeting was chaired by ATARI Guwahati Director Dr G Kadirvel, and was attended by Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa, and ICAR AP Centre Head Dr Doni Jini.

The meeting was attended also by NABARD AGM Kamal Roy, officials and representatives of agriculture, horticulture, veterinary, fishery, and women and child development departments, among others.