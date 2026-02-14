ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) has directed its investigation wing to thoroughly investigate a case of police brutality that reportedly occurred at the Naharlagun police station recently.

This follows a complaint filed by one Bijay Sonar (23) with the APSHRC through the HRCNet, alleging that, while in police custody at the Naharlagun police station on 10 February, he was physically assaulted and subjected to custodial violence by police personnel, resulting in pain, swelling, and mental distress.

“He also alleged that he wasn’t produced before the magistrate, and that police demanded and accepted a fine of Rs 20,000,” the commission stated in a release.

“The allegations prima facie disclose serious human rights violations and misuse of police authority. Considering the gravity and nature of the allegations, a detailed factual inquiry is warranted,” it said.

The commission’s investigation wing has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations. The investigating officer will collect relevant records, including station diary entries, arrest records, medical examination reports, CCTV footage, statements of the complainant and the police personnel who were on duty during the time of the incident, and other material evidence.

The investigation wing is expected to submit a detailed report within a week, the commission said, adding that a copy of the order would be made available to the Itanagar PHQ SP (crime) for coordination and smooth conduct of the investigation.