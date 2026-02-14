ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The telecommunications department, through its Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, under Sanchar Saathi, has achieved significant success in assisting citizens of Arunachal Pradesh in tracing and recovering lost or stolen mobile handsets, while also strengthening measures against the misuse of such devices.

Since the implementation of the CEIR facility in the state, a substantial number of users have registered complaints through the portal to block, trace, and recover their mobile phones.

As on 13 February, 2026, a total of 7,226 mobile handsets have been reported lost or stolen on the CEIR portal in Arunachal, out of which 2,476 mobile handsets have been traced and recovered.

The CEIR portal allows citizens to block lost or stolen mobile phones, prevent misuse, track and recover devices once they reappear on any telecom networks, and unblock recovered devices seamlessly through the same platform.

The success of CEIR in Arunachal has been made possible through the active cooperation of telecom service providers, state police authorities, and growing public awareness about digital services offered by the telecommunications department.

The CEIR system not only safeguards consumer interests but also plays a crucial role in curbing mobile-related cybercrime, discouraging illegal handset trade, and enhancing national digital security.

It encouraged citizens to promptly report loss or theft through the CEIR portal at https://www.ceir.gov.in. (PIB)