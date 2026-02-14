NAMSAI, 13 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that the state government remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and empowering farming communities.

Addressing a ‘chaupal baithak’ on the VB-G RAM G here on Friday, the DCM emphasised that the VB-G RAM G initiative reflects the collective resolve to ensure that the benefits of good governance reach the last mile.

Highlighting the role of self-help groups in transforming rural livelihoods, he noted that startups and innovation in Arunachal Pradesh are opening new avenues of growth for the youths. He further stressed that effective implementation of government schemes requires transparency, proper documentation and systematic monitoring at the panchayat level.

“Coordinated efforts, responsible financial management, and the use of technology are essential to ensure efficient utilisation of development funds and timely delivery of benefits to rightful beneficiaries,” Mein said.

The DCM also flagged off a tractor rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party Namsai district unit.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of farmers, party workers and community members.

The programme was attended also by Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Namsai ZPC Sujana Namchoom, Lohit ZPC Basalu Dellang, party office bearers and panchayat members.

Later, the DCM inaugurated the botanical garden at Noi Chenam Tengapani in Namsai, in the presence of MLA Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa, and other officials.

Describing the botanical garden as a symbol of the government’s dedication to biodiversity conservation and ecological awareness, he said that Arunachal is blessed with immense natural wealth and such initiatives ensure its responsible preservation for future generations.

The botanical garden includes thematic plant sections, indigenous and rare species zones, medicinal plant areas, walking trails, interpretation and learning spaces, nursery facilities for conservation, and a cafeteria for visitors. The garden will serve as a centre for conservation and research, as well as a space for learning, awareness, and community engagement.

In another programme, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the annexe building of the Namsai district library. He said that the new facility “reflects the government’s firm commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and nurturing a culture of reading and lifelong learning.”

A library, he remarked, is not merely a building with books but a space where ideas are born, curiosity is encouraged and young minds are shaped for the future.

The expansion of the district library will provide improved facilities and a more conducive environment for students, researchers and knowledge seekers of Namsai and adjoining areas.

Mein commended the officers, public representatives, the district administration, and the executing agency PWD for their dedication in completing the project.

The DCM reaffirmed the government’s resolve to build a stronger, greener and more progressive Arunachal through rural empowerment, environmental conservation and educational advancement. (DCM’s PR Cell)