RAPUM, 14 Feb: Nagaland-based National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM), in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation, conducted an awareness programme on scientific mithun rearing for enhanced growth and productivity here in Shi-Yomi district on Thursday.

The programme aimed at transforming traditional mithun rearing into a profitable and sustainable agribusiness model. It focused on practical, science-based management techniques, including balanced nutrition planning, disease prevention and health management protocols, improved housing systems, scientific breeding strategies, and value addition to meat and milk from mithun.

During the programme, experts highlighted that adoption of these scientific practices can enhance productivity by 30-50 percent, significantly improving growth rates, meat yield, and overall farm profitability.

The farmers were encouraged to envision their mithun herds not merely as cultural assets but as thriving economic resources capable of generating sustainable incomes.

NRCM senior scientist Dr Yathish HM inspired the participants by sharing real-world success stories and practical insights from ongoing research initiatives.

Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation chairman Tadang Tamut, progressive mithun farmers Maling Koje and Tanil Komi, and Imsunaro Longkumer from the NRCM, among others, attended the awareness programme.