ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ali-Aye-Ligang festival of the Mising community, and expressed hope that the vibrant festival would usher in contentment and prosperity for all, and mark the beginning of a season filled with hope and abundance.

“May the festivities bring tranquillity and happiness to every home and to all who partake in the celebrations,” the governor said.

The governor also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Tamla Du festival of the Mishmi community (Tawra and Kaman), and expressed hope that the festival would usher in happiness, harmony, and prosperity for all, and strengthen the bonds of unity within the community.

During this festival, the Mishmi people offer prayers to almighty Lord Jabmalo and to the forces of nature, seeking protection from natural calamities, good health for families and livestock, and abundance in newly sown crops, he said.

"On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Lord Jabmalo bestows his choicest blessings upon all and brings peace, wellbeing, and prosperity to the people of Arunachal Pradesh," the governor said.