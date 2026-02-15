YINGKIONG, 14 Feb: Seventeen more residents of Karko village in Upper Siang district gave their consent to preparing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on Saturday before Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang.

With this development, the number of households supporting the PFR activities has increased to 93 out of the total 120 households.

Earlier, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the state government and pro-PFR residents of Karko village on 1 February. Out of the total 120 households of Karko village, 76 families had initially signed their consent, authorising the preparation of the PFR.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the voluntary participation and positive initiative demonstrated by the villagers, stating that “such cooperation reflects a progressive and development-oriented mindset among the local community.” (DIPRO)