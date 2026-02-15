ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi conducted training programmes in two phases for women self-help group (SHG) entrepreneurs of the state to strengthen their enterprise practices and promote value addition upgrading, from 27 January to 14 February.

The first phase of the training, held from 27 January to 1 February, included online module, covering financial management, pricing, profit estimation, digital payments, and risk management, followed by a three-day residential in-person training at the Jollang Training Centre from 9 to 14 February, according to an Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) release.

Women entrepreneurs engaged in activities such as turmeric processing, honey production, spice making, handloom weaving, bamboo shoot processing, and homestay management, along with value-chain mapping exercises to identify cost inefficiencies and opportunities for value addition. The sessions emphasised on practical improvements in processing, packaging, hygiene, standardisation, and digital record-keeping, the release said.

The participants were also introduced to maintaining basic transaction records through UPI and mobile applications, drafting simple product descriptions, and improving product photographs to enhance market appeal.

These training programmes were part of an MoU signed between IIT Delhi and the ArSRLM to implement a structured business development programme for women SHG entrepreneurs in Arunachal Pradesh, the release said.

The ArSRLM said the collaboration aims at “strengthening enterprise practices through a blend of academic inputs and field-based engagement.”

The initiative was mentored by Prof Gourav Dwivedi and Prof Seema Sharma from the department of management studies at IIT Delhi.

Participating virtually in the training, Prof Sharma said that the sessions on value addition focused on improvements in processing methods, standardisation of measurements, packaging formats, and labelling practices.

“Turmeric producers reviewed cleaning and drying techniques to ensure uniformity and moisture control, while bamboo shoot processors discussed hygiene practices and packaging options that could extend shelf life. The focus remained on practical adjustments within existing systems, rather than large-scale technological shifts,” Prof Sharma said.

Highlighting the challenges faced by small producers in the state, Prof Dwivedi said, “Difficult terrain, dispersed settlements, and limited transport connectivity often constrain access to larger markets.”

He said that members of many women SHGs mostly depend on weekly haats, roadside selling, or periodic exhibitions. “These avenues provide income but are typically characterised by small volumes, fluctuating demand, and limited pricing flexibility,” he added.