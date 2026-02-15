ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) road from Goiliang to Glotonglat, and inspected several ongoing education and administrative infrastructure projects in Anjaw district’s Goiliang circle.

Inspecting the road construction site, Pul directed the executing agency and the contractor to maintain strict quality standards and adhere to the stipulated timeline, stressing that the project is crucial for remote habitations.

“This road is of immense importance for our people and there will be no compromise in its execution,” she said, noting that the residents of Glotonglat, Palaliang and Chiranglat have long endured nearly 12 hours of difficult travel to access basic services.

Highlighting the expected impact, she added, “By 2027, improved connectivity will bring healthcare and education closer, reduce isolation, and open new livelihood opportunities for our remote communities.”

The minister also reviewed on-ground progress of multiple infrastructure works in Goiliang headquarters and nearby areas, including the new circle office building, four-unit teachers’ quarters, 20-bedded boys’ and girls’ hostels for GUP School Goiliang, a new school building for GUP School Gamliang, and a boys’ hostel in Gamliang.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work, Pul said that improved classrooms, residential facilities and administrative infrastructure would create a supportive environment for children in far-flung areas.

“Our commitment goes beyond construction; it is about creating opportunities, empowering communities and building a strong foundation for the future,” she said, adding that the government would continue to monitor the projects closely to ensure on-time completion and inclusive development in border regions.