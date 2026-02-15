PACHIN, 14 Feb: A ‘saptashakti sangam’ mothers’ conference was organised at the Abotani Vidya Niketan here in Papum Pare district on Saturday by the Arunachal Shiksha Vikash Samiti.

More than 150 parents, including mothers, attended the programme.

Addressing the participants, social worker Mode Nilling commended the school’s initiative to promote women’s empowerment and cultural values. She encouraged mothers to actively take part in their children’s education and overall growth.

Keynote speaker Ojep Gao Tatak delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the role of women and mothers in shaping society and the future generation.

Abotani Vidya Niketan Vice Principal Yanya Karlo also addressed the gathering and thanked the parents for their overwhelming support and cooperation.

The event featured various cultural performances. Competitions were also organised among the mothers, and prizes were awarded to the winners.

Special prizes on wellness were also given to recognise healthy living and positive practices.

At the end of the programme, all the mothers took a pledge to be good and responsible mothers, promising to guide their children with love, care, and strong values.