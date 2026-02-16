MEDO, 15 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that, despite rapid modernisation, the indigenous traditions of Arunachal Pradesh remain intact and continue to guide society.

The DCM on Sunday joined the Mishmi community in celebrating the 56th Tamla Du festival here in Lohit district.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Tamla Du reflects the community’s deep respect for nature, faith, and traditions that have been preserved through generations. He commended the priests for leading the sacred rituals, and the youths for their vibrant cultural performances.

He recalled that visionary elders institutionalised such festivals decades ago to bring communities together on a common platform. “Festivals like Tamla Du,” he said, “strengthen unity, promote peace and prosperity, and inspire the younger generation to carry forward their rich cultural legacy.”

Highlighting the need to connect culture with development, the deputy chief minister emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh possesses immense historical and spiritual wealth. He spoke about the state government’s efforts to preserve heritage sites, including plans for developing heritage circuits, historical landmarks, and the proposed World War-II museum and related routes.

Such initiatives, he said, would not only protect history but also promote tourism and generate livelihood opportunities for local youths.

He further stressed “the importance of preparing strong and professional detailed project reports to effectively leverage central funding support,” with the state ready to contribute its share to accelerate infrastructure development.

“Improved road connectivity, tourism promotion, and transparent governance mechanisms are key priorities to ensure balanced growth across regions,” Mein said.

The DCM reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving indigenous cultures while ensuring sustainable development.

The festival was attended also by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, IT and e-Governance Chairman Nyamar Karbak, and Namsai ZPC Sujana Namchoom, among others. (DCM’s PR Cell)