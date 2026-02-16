Correspondent

RUKSIN, 15 Feb: Tension was prevailing in Ruksin area in East Siang district after protests by locals against the silicon factory at the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) turned violent on Sunday.

Two police constables and one CRPF officer were injured in a police-protesters clash. The Ruksin police detained two people for allegedly instigating the protesters to resort to unlawful activities.

The incident occurred when the district administration and police, following a Gauhati High Court order, were escorting material-laden trucks that were stranded at Ruksin for several days to the factory.

It is pertinent to mention that the HC, hearing a writ petition filed by the CEO of M/s Aether Alloys LLP, passed an interim order on 5 February, directing the state government authority to ensure unhindered supply of men and materials to the silicon factory in Niglok. The HC has, however, listed the next hearing of the case on 30 April.

Earlier, in the morning, officials from the district administration, along with police, led by the Ruksin ADC and the East Siang SP, faced stiff protest from the local villagers at Ngorlung bridge point. The protesters, including a large number of women from the nearby villages, blocked the road and prevented them from proceeding further.

Later, the armed forces lathi-charged the protesting villagers, but failed to disperse them. They continued blocking the road, burning tyres, and shouting slogans against the state government and the silicon factory authority.

The tense situation and rigid stand of the protesters, forced the magistrate to retreat. The officials also took the material-laden trucks back to Ruksin headquarters for safe custody.

The situation is tense but under control, police said.

The villagers have been demanding that the factory be shifted to another location, citing air and water pollution.