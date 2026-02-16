TAWANG, 15 Feb: A meeting of community-based youth organisations of Arunachal Pradesh was held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) president Oki Dai.

The meeting was attended by the presidents and representatives of various community-based youth organisations from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Dai highlighted the growing need for a unified youth platform in Arunachal to promote unity and brotherhood among all tribes and communities. “Such a common platform is required for youth leadership, cooperation, protection of indigenous identity, culture and social harmony and coordination among community-based youth organisations for common causes, etc,” said Dai.

The house discussed at length and unanimously agreed that the time has come to establish a pan-Arunachal youth organisation to represent the youths collectively and legitimately. An interim committee, led by ANYA president Jamru Ruja, will work to formalise the formation of a pan-Arunachal community-based youth organisation.

The committee will coordinate with all community-based youth bodies and submit a progress report and a proposed roadmap for the formal launch of the pan-Arunachal youth organisation within a reasonable timeframe.