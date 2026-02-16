LONGDING, 15 Feb: A marathon with the theme ‘Run for our roots, race for our pride’ was organised here on Sunday to commemorate the 151st year of the 1875 Anglo-Wancho war.

Around 500 runners, including local youths, women, students, community leaders, and jawans of the Assam Rifles participated in the marathon, which was organised in two categories of 5km and 10km distances.

The route of the race was from Longding market to the VKV and back to the starting point.

Adviser to the PWD (Eastern Zone and Central Zone B) minister, Honchun Ngandam and Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham highlighted the significance of remembering the Anglo-Wancho war and promoting unity through sport.

DoTCL Affairs Chairman Tanpho Wangnaw exhorted the participants to promote unity through games and sports.

Earlier, honouring their bravery and sacrifice, a solemn tribute was paid to the heroes of the Anglo-Wancho war.

ABVP state secretary Kumar Biki Yader highlighted the objective of the event, which was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the ABVP and Khelo Bharat, in collaboration with the youth affairs department and the Reconstruction and Empowerment Community of Arunachal Pradesh.

Winners of each category were awarded medals, certificates, and cash prizes.