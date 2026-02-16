BHOGAMUR, 15 Feb: Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurated the new SC building, constructed under the MLALAD fund, here in Namsai district on Saturday, in the presence of Namsai DC CR Khampa, DMO Dr Nang Soreya Namchoom, NQAS external assessor Dr Samipjyoti Bora, and others.

The MLA appreciated the efforts of the health staff and the community in “maintaining the AAM SC Bhogamur and for making the health facility qualify for national level NQAS certification.”

He appealed to the public to own the health centre as their own and extend full cooperation and support to the health staff.

The DC expressed gratitude to the MLA for sanctioning the SC building, bringing healthcare services nearer to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. He informed the public that “the HWC SC has been renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, so that the people keep this health facility like a mandir (temple).”

He also stressed on optimum utilisation of Pratiksha, a birth waiting home for expecting mothers, near the EDD/LP.

The DRCHO highlighted the present status of the AAM SC Bhogamur, and the contributions and support of the MLA in shaping the health centre this far.

He also highlighted the services available at the health facility, and urged the people to avail of all such services. (DIPRO)