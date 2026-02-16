ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Oriah festival of the Wancho community, and expressed hope that the festivity would strengthen emotional bonds, reinforce the spirit of brotherhood, and usher in peace, prosperity, and harmony in the society.

“On this auspicious occasion, I pray that almighty Rangwa bestows his choicest blessings upon all, bringing happiness, good health, and prosperity to every home,” the governor said. (Lok Bhawan)