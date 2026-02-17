ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) has raised alarm over alleged illegal mining activities in the Siji area of Lower Siang district, questioning the district administration’s silence and inaction in the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday, ADP spokesperson Johny Yangfo alleged that unauthorised mining operations are being carried out in violation of environmental and mining regulations. He claimed that, despite repeated appeals, the departments concerned have failed to furnish details regarding the activities, casting serious doubts on their legality.

Yangfo, who is also the vice president of the party, urged the district administration and relevant departments to immediately intervene, conduct a thorough investigation, and initiate stringent action against those responsible. He warned that unchecked extraction poses grave risks to the environment, natural resources, and the livelihoods of local communities, cautioning that rampant mining could disturb the ecological balance and lead to long-term degradation.

“Large numbers of mountains are being destroyed for stone, sand and other mining purposes in the Likabali area. The presence of a large number of excavation machines is a serious concern and requires immediate government attention,” Yangfo said, calling for greater transparency, accountability, and strict enforcement of environmental safeguards.

The ADP further alleged that trucks loaded with stone boulders and soil are being plied to neighbouring states.

Party representatives, Yangfo said, personally visited the mining sites and are confident about the veracity of their claims.

Raising concern over revenue implications, the party claimed that, despite extensive mining activities under the geology department, revenue generation remains minimal, estimated at only around 30 percent.

“Mining, which is a major source of state income, is being exploited exponentially without strict guidelines,” Yangfo alleged.

He added that the Siji area in Likabali had emerged as a hotspot for unregulated extraction of minor minerals, including boulders, sand, gravel, and soil, which are being transported to various parts of Assam.