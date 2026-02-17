NEW DELHI, 16 Feb: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that it is mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board exam, and those who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the “essential repeat” category, officials said.

CBSE is starting with two board exams for Class 10 from 2026.

The clarification by the board comes after it received a few requests stating that Class 10 students who are not able to appear in the first board exam should be allowed to appear in the second board exam.

“It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science and languages,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the ‘essential repeat’ category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year,” he added.

Students with compartment in the first exam will be allowed to appear in the second exam under the compartment category, he said.

“Additional subject will not be permitted after passing Class 10, students will not be allowed in standalone subjects. Because of any reason if a student is not able to appear in three or more subjects in main examination, he or she cannot be permitted to appear in second board exams as per policy. Any request received by CBSE about this not be responded to,” Bhardwaj said.

Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on Tuesday, with over 46 lakh students set to appear from India and abroad.

Under the new National Education Policy (NEP), several recommendations have been made with regard to board exams, including conducting them twice a year.

NEP 2020 said that the existing system of board and entrance exams shall be reformed to eliminate the need for undertaking coaching classes.

“To reverse these harmful effects of the current assessment system, board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development; students will be able to choose many of the subjects in which they take board exams, depending on their individualised interests,” the policy stated. (PTI)